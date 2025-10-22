Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.