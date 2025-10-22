Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

