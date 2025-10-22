Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $222.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $180.77 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.