iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 55,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $55.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.