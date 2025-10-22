Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 4,243 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

