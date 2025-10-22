Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,689 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 368,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

