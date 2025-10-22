Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the quarter. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $96,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 187,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 40.7%

Shares of BATS:FRDM opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.