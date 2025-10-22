BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,802 Global X SuperDividend ETF $SDIV

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Global X SuperDividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 115,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 12,402,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 528,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

