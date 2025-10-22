Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 0.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 160,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 6.9%

PHYS opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

