Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

