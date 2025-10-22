Retirement Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,050 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.