Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD Holdings Lifted by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,551,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,441 shares during the period. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF accounts for 6.3% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $147,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.