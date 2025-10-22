Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,215 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.84. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

