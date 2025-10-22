Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.76.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $191,922,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,545,000 after acquiring an additional 562,611 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $74,264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after acquiring an additional 441,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $47,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

