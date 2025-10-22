Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank Degroof lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,025.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $876.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $779.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,059.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

