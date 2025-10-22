Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 1,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after buying an additional 5,376,301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,932,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

