Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

