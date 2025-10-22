830 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $559.48 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.72.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

