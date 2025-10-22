Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $307.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.