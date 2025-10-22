Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $535.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.35.

Shares of DE opened at $460.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

