Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 121 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

