Brookstone Capital Management Has $28.11 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,399 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 162,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 814,110 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.