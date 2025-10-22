iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after acquiring an additional 786,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,199,000 after acquiring an additional 356,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,545,000 after acquiring an additional 328,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.