Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 6.2%

IAU stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

