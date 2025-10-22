Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

