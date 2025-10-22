Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $659.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.