Members Trust Co Sells 215 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Members Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.2% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $282.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.39. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.08.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

