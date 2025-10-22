Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $19.56 Million Position in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for 2.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 180.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 528.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Stock Up 1.3%

CACI stock opened at $533.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.65. CACI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CACI International from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on CACI International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.73.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

