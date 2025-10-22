Klingman & Associates LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.94.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $301.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

