Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $571.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $462.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.