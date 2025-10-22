Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wabtec by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,062,000 after purchasing an additional 398,782 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 25.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Wabtec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total transaction of $350,681.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 133,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,966,260.32. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,281 shares of company stock worth $1,204,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

