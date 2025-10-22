Brookstone Capital Management Sells 46,845 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,845 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,000,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

