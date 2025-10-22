Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.0677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

