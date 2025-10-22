Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.3%

ACWI stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.