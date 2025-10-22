Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 0.4% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.
CocaCola Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.
Insider Transactions at CocaCola
In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CocaCola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
