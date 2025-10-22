Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF $UTES

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Price Performance

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.55.

About Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

