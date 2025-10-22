Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 166,740 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 166,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0%

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.