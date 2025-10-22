Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.00.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $518.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.40 and a 200-day moving average of $557.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.56 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

