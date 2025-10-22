United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Position Raised by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,059,000 after buying an additional 171,303 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

