Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.55 Million Holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF $DSTL

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $33,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $59.01.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

