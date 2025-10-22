Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,472,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,566,000 after acquiring an additional 470,472 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,924,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
