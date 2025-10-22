Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,472,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,566,000 after acquiring an additional 470,472 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,924,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.