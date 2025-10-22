Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KMB opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.