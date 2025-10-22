Members Trust Co Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Members Trust Co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.50.

NYSE:NOC opened at $599.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $593.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

