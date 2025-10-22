Members Trust Co Has $289,000 Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 990,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,872,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $381.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

