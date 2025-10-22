Q2 EPS Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Decreased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

