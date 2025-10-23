Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.28.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

