Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

DIS opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

