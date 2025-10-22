Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 410,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $669.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.74.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $572.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

