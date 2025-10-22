Gimbal Financial Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Gimbal Financial trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

