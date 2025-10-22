Terra Alpha Investments LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Terra Alpha Investments LLC lowered its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 1.5% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.Sysco’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

